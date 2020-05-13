Deputy Commissioner directs officials to keep vigilant eyes in bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mohgis Sana Ullah Wednesday directed all the officials of the district administration, health staff and police to ensure all facilities to the general public besides keeping a vigilant eye in bazaars, specially after relaxation in the lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mohgis Sana Ullah Wednesday directed all the officials of the district administration, health staff and police to ensure all facilities to the general public besides keeping a vigilant eye in bazaars, specially after relaxation in the lockdown.

Talking to media persons, he said, now it was very important to keep social distancing to protect people from COVID-19.

Marks in front of shops were put up as a reminder to keep distance from coronavirus, he said.

It was very import for the shopkeepers, markets owners and venders to follow the guideline and work under the SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.

All citizens are requested to take precautionary measures against coronavirus as biggest weapon is social distancing, wearing of masks, glovers and wash hands regularly against the pandemic.