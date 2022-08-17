Deputy Commissioner directs PHA to make efforts to turn city into green town

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and directed the authorities concerned to make efforts to turn the city into a green town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Wednesday visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and directed the authorities concerned to make efforts to turn the city into a green town.

The DC along with Director General PHA Xenia Humayun also visited different city areas including Liaquat Bagh Park, Murree Road, Marrir Hassan Chowk and Marrir Hassan area and also inspected the ongoing plantation and beautification work.

On the occasion, Director Horticulture and other officers concerned were also present.

The DG PHA also briefed the DC about different projects being completed to enhance beauty and greenery in the town.

The DC directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

Appreciating the performance of the PHA, he said that the officers concerned should make all-out efforts for beautification of Rawalpindi city and Murree.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority was planting saplings in different areas under monsoon plantation campaign.

She informed that to encourage the citizens and different organizations and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a plan.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign, she added.

Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, she said.

The students and civil society members were being requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensure their care as well, she said adding, the authority had started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas.

Efforts were also being made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, she said.