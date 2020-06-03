Deputy Commissioner directs shopkeepers to display rate lists

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stores for convenience of buyers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stores for convenience of buyers.

Chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he said that price control magistrates had been assigned the task of checking and they would seal the shop or store found involved in violating the government instructions and the law.

He said that the Punjab government had issued strict instructions for display of rate lists at conspicuous places and its violation would not be tolerated.

He appreciated cooperation of traders of Faisalabad and said that in view of the current corona situation, precautionary measures should be taken at all times.

He said that District Price Control Committee meets every fortnight to review fluctuations in the prices of daily-use items and re-fix rates some commodities.

He said that the district administration believed in the interests of both classes i.e. traders and consumers. Therefore, the rate lists should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Abdul Rehman, Secretary Market Committee Masood Al Hassan Shah, General Assistant Revenue Malik Rashid and traders were also present.