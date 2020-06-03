UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Directs Shopkeepers To Display Rate Lists

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner directs shopkeepers to display rate lists

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stores for convenience of buyers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stores for convenience of buyers.

Chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he said that price control magistrates had been assigned the task of checking and they would seal the shop or store found involved in violating the government instructions and the law.

He said that the Punjab government had issued strict instructions for display of rate lists at conspicuous places and its violation would not be tolerated.

He appreciated cooperation of traders of Faisalabad and said that in view of the current corona situation, precautionary measures should be taken at all times.

He said that District Price Control Committee meets every fortnight to review fluctuations in the prices of daily-use items and re-fix rates some commodities.

He said that the district administration believed in the interests of both classes i.e. traders and consumers. Therefore, the rate lists should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Abdul Rehman, Secretary Market Committee Masood Al Hassan Shah, General Assistant Revenue Malik Rashid and traders were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Rashid Price Muhammad Ali Market All Government

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

32 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

44 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

59 minutes ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.