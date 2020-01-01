UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Directs Sialkot Waste Management Company Officials To Ensure Bio-matric Attendance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:13 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir has directed the officials of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) to ensure the bio-matric attendance of all SWMC employees and officials at their workplaces.

Addressing the SWMC meeting, the DC directed the senior officials to improve the performance of SWMC by ensuring the regular lifting of garbage from all parts of city.

