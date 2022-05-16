Deputy Commissioner directs speedy disposing of revenue cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :A monthly review meeting regarding Revenue and Computerization of Land Record was held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the chair.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), administrative officers, Deputy Director (Database), Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Sub-Registrar and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to revenue court cases, transfer, collection of revenue receipts, land acquisition cases, computerization, registry cases and facilities provided in Service Delivery Centre beside table rate for forthcoming fiscal year.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan directed the administrative officers to dispose of revenue as soon as possible and in this connection take decision as per to provide immediate relief to the people.

He directed the Deputy Director (Database) to provide copies of the revenue, transfer, fard and other services to the people in service delivery centres. He also directed Tehsildars to simplify the procedure of the provision of record and other documents in Patwarkhanas.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the administrative officers to conduct consecutive visits to Patwar Khanas and monitor their activities to resolve the problems of the people.