Deputy Commissioner Directs Surveillance, Disinfectant Spray In Lockdown Areas

Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad district Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed more surveillance and disinfectant spray in four more areas in the city under the smart lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad district Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed more surveillance and disinfectant spray in four more areas in the city under the smart lockdown.

He also directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Tehsil Officer Regulation Mazhar Muzaffar, tehsil revenue staff and other officers to visit the lockdown areas and reviewed the steps being taken for disinfection and complete surveillance.

During their visit, the officials of the TMA were busy in disinfection spray in the relevant places and in the surrounding streets besides cleanliness of the areas.

The district administration was making effort to ensure that the citizens do not face any inconvenience during the smart lockdown, AAC Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal said during his visit to the lockdown areas.

He said that citizens could contact the District Control Room to inform the district administration if any difficulties or grievances regarding the lockdown areas.

