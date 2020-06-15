UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Directs To Expedite Anti- Dengue Activities

Mon 15th June 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar ul Haq Monday directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

During a visit to Union council Girja of Potohar town to inspect anti-dengue activities , he said all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae. He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Malik also accompanied the DC.

