Deputy Commissioner directs to implement COVID-19 SOPs at Educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday directed the District education Authority to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Anti-COVID-19 according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

During a visit to the Government Girls High school Morgah he directed that anti-C regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion he interacted with the teachers students and asked to ensure social distancing, use face masks.

Chief Executive Officer DEA also accompanied the DC during his visit.