UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Directs To Implement COVID-19 SOPs At Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner directs to implement COVID-19 SOPs at Educational institutions

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday directed the District Education Authority to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Anti-COVID-19 according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday directed the District education Authority to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Anti-COVID-19 according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

During a visit to the Government Girls High school Morgah he directed that anti-C regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion he interacted with the teachers students and asked to ensure social distancing, use face masks.

Chief Executive Officer DEA also accompanied the DC during his visit.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Visit Government

Recent Stories

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

23 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

38 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews progress m ..

53 minutes ago

ERC mobile clinics continue providing medical serv ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.