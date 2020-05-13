Deputy Commissioner directs to implement SOPs in markets after easing of lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhamamd Mahis Sanaullah Wednesday directed all price control magistrate to ensure implementation of SOPs after easing the lockdown for general public safety.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana visited the Main Bazaar in this regard.

The rush of people in the shop, not taking care of social distance and non-implementation of safety measures to prevent corona SOPs, six garments and shoes shops were sealed.

He along with the Police force inspected Main Bazaar and various other markets and ensured implementation of orders in accordance with precautionary measures issued by the provincial government. Citizens are requested not to visit markets unnecessarily to avoid corona and it be ensure to wear masks, gloves, use of sanitizers and keep on social distancing.