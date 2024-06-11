Deputy Commissioner Directs To Remove Illegal Cattle Market
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon took notice of a report circulating on social media regarding the establishment of an illegal cattle market near the Comprehensive school in Latifabad Unit No. 10.
He directed the concerned assistant commissioner to restore the traffic flow by removing the said cattle market, upon which assistant commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch took action and immediately cleared the said unauthorized cattle market.
The Deputy Commissioner also directed all assistant commissioners of the district to ensure that no illegal cattle markets are established in their respective areas and to strive to prevent any inconvenience to the public.
