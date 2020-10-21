Deputy Commissioner directs to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said the Punjab government had clearly directed for speedy solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said the Punjab government had clearly directed for speedy solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He was chairing a meeting of District Overseas Committee while committee chairman Mirza Muhammad Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, police and other officers were also present.

The deputy commissioner listened to issues of overseas Pakistanis and directed the officers concerned to ensure speedy relief.

During the meeting, 13 applications of Overseas Pakistanis relating to variousdepartments were entertained while five were resolved.