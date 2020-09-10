UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Directs Training Programmes For Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday the scope of training programmes for the awareness of farmers should be extended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday the scope of training programmes for the awareness of farmers should be extended.

Chairing a meeting of the district agricultural advisory committee, he directed for taking stern legal action against the elements involved in counterfeit and adulterated pesticides.

He also directed for monitoring the fertilizer prices and check the incidents of canal water theft by arresting the accused.

Earlier, Deputy Director Agriculture gave a briefing on locust, flood situation, anti-smog activities.

Farmers' representatives highlighted some issues for the promotionof agriculture sector.

