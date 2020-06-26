UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Discusses Load Shedding With PESCO Officials

Fri 26th June 2020

Deputy Commissioner discusses load shedding with PESCO officials

KOHISTAN LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan on the complaints lodged by the elders of the district about uncalled off load shedding in the areas called SDO and other staff to his office and discussed in detail the load shedding timing.

He informed the PESCO officials about the public complaints regarding power load shedding.

The meeting was attended by local, elders, scholars and dignitaries of the area. Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower directed SDO PESCO to control the load shedding and deliver the electricity bill to the households and pay the electricity bill regularly.

The PESCO officials assured Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan to look into the matters pertaining to the load shedding in detail and ensure due facilities to its consumers.

