UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Distributes Meal Boxes Under "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner distributes meal boxes under

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali distributed meal boxes for Iftar among the poor and laborers at District Council Chowk and Samundri Road under the "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" programme here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali distributed meal boxes for Iftar among the poor and laborers at District Council Chowk and Samundri Road under the "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" programme here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool was also with him.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that ten thousand meal boxes were being provided to the poor and laborers before Iftar at various points of the city.

He thanked all individuals and social organizations who were contributingin this programme. He said that meal boxed would be provided to the deservingpeople throughout the Ramadan.

Related Topics

Poor Road Samundri Muhammad Ali All Ramadan

Recent Stories

26 new buses arrive to join BRT fleet; daily ride- ..

3 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Central Pun ..

3 minutes ago

North Koreans mark anniversary of founder's birth

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses condolence over martyrdom ..

3 minutes ago

Two Serbian football clubs punished over match fix ..

7 minutes ago

US industry in March struggles to rebound from sto ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.