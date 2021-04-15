Deputy Commissioner Distributes Meal Boxes Under "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali distributed meal boxes for Iftar among the poor and laborers at District Council Chowk and Samundri Road under the "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" programme here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool was also with him.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that ten thousand meal boxes were being provided to the poor and laborers before Iftar at various points of the city.

He thanked all individuals and social organizations who were contributingin this programme. He said that meal boxed would be provided to the deservingpeople throughout the Ramadan.