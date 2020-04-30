UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Distributes Rations Among 500 Needy Families In Sibi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner distributes rations among 500 needy families in Sibi

Rations were distributed among 500 daily wagers of families in the supervision of Sibi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yasir Khan Bazai at Stadium Sibi in the month of Ramzan under lockdown

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Rations were distributed among 500 daily wagers of families in the supervision of Sibi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yasir Khan Bazai at Stadium Sibi in the month of Ramzan under lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yasir Khan Bazai said measures were being taken to help deserving people in lockdown situation in order to cope with the challenge of the coronavirus for ensuring protection of public lives from it.

He said the government stood with people in difficult time and public would not leave alone during critical situation of lockdown, saying that rations would be distributed among needy people at night time due to hot weather because people could not suffer difficulties during ration distribution.

He also appreciated the efforts of Levies force team for better arrangement of ration distribution.

Assistant Commissioner Sibi Anayatullah Kasi, ASP Police Hussain Iqbal, Tehsildar Sibi Naseer Tareen and other officials were present on the occasion.

