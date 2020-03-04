UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner District Malakand Hands Over Compensation Cheques To Heirs Of House Collapse Victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner District Malakand Rehan Khattak, along with Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Sohail Ahmad and Subedar Major Malakand Levies Wednesday visited Batkhela and offered condolence to the bereaved families of the victims who died in a house collapse.

He handed over compensation cheques of Rs 300,000 each to the legal heirs of the deceased on behalf of the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Deputy Commissioner also assured full support to the injured.

