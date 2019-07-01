UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner, DPO Monitor Rescue Operation For Oil Tanker Turned Turtle At Highway

Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner, DPO monitor rescue operation for oil tanker turned turtle at highway

The rescue operation for the oil tanker that turned turtle at National Highway N5 near Gulan Hatti, some 30 kilometers from here today completed successfully

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The rescue operation for the oil tanker that turned turtle at National Highway N5 near Gulan Hatti, some 30 kilometers from here today completed successfully. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor monitored the rescue operation.

The firefighters of Rescue 1122 cooled down the oil present in the tanker and drained out of the tanker through foam farming film aqus method to safely transfer it to another tanker. The tanker contained approximately 40,000 liters of oil. The tanker turned turtle when the driver tried to apply the brakes to avoid an oncoming truck but the brakes didn't work.

The injured driver namely was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital by Rescue 1122. It is pertinent to mention here that a similar accident had happened on N5 Highway two years ago around the same time of year which had claimed almost 200 lives.

