UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner, DPO Visit Fruit Vegetable Market To Monitor Auction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner, DPO visit fruit vegetable market to monitor auction

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf paid a surprise visit to Fruits and Vegetable Market on Wednesday to monitor the auction process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf paid a surprise visit to Fruits and Vegetable Market on Wednesday to monitor the auction process.

Both the officers also inspected the measures taken for prevention from coronavirus.

They talked to the vendors and asked about their problems.

They directed the market committee to ensure sale of fruits and vegetables at fixed prices.

They said strict legal action would be taken against overpricing and hoarding of essential commodities.

Related Topics

Police Visit Sale Bahawalpur Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority to hold meeting for P ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA activates hotline for resolving doctors' comp ..

3 minutes ago

Inter-district gang busted, looted items recovered ..

3 minutes ago

Armed dacoits looted cash, injured cattle broker d ..

3 minutes ago

University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir planes to sta ..

10 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court to resume hearing in Mumbai h ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.