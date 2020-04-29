Deputy Commissioner, DPO visit fruit vegetable market to monitor auction

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf paid a surprise visit to Fruits and Vegetable Market on Wednesday to monitor the auction process.

Both the officers also inspected the measures taken for prevention from coronavirus.

They talked to the vendors and asked about their problems.

They directed the market committee to ensure sale of fruits and vegetables at fixed prices.

They said strict legal action would be taken against overpricing and hoarding of essential commodities.