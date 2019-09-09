Deputy Commissioner, DPO visit site of 9th Moharam Majalis, processions

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor visited Shahdraha Chowk to inspect the arrangements of 9th Moharam processions and Majalis.

Both the officers did a thorough inspection of the security arrangements.

DSP City Shafqat Atta was also present on this occasion.

As many as 77 Majalis-e-Aza were held on 9th Moharam-ul-Haram besides 30 processions taken out in the district.

According to a report issued by the district police, a total of 70 Majalis were held on 8th Moharam-ul-Haram and 31 processions were taken out. Only one irregularity was reported from Musafirkhana area where a Majlis ended after the allotted time.