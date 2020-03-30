UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner, DPO Visit Various Areas In City Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner, DPO visit various areas in city Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and District Police Officer Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz jointly paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city and reviewed the implementation of social distancing, traffic and cleanliness

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and District Police Officer Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz jointly paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city and reviewed the implementation of social distancing, traffic and cleanliness.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to stay in their homes and don't leave home without any particular reason. He also asked people to keep distance between them in shops and medical stores.

Sub-Registrar Ahmed Saeed Manj and DSP City Rana Nadeem Tariq were also present on this occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

