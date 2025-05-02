Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq Visits Examination Center
May 02, 2025
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination center at Government Cantt High School, which was established under the auspices of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education for the Intermediate Annual Examination
He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and examination copies and reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination. He instructed the examination staff to perform their duties diligently.
The Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority Bahawalpur was also present with him on this occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq also inspected the seating arrangements and the availability of cold water for the students at the examination center.
