Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer visits Fruit Vegetable market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer on Wednesday directed authorities to make sure transparent process of auctions at Fruit and Vegetable Market and fixed vegetable prices on merit.

He expressed these views visiting the market while DPO Capt (retd) Mustanser Firoze was also present.

He said vegetable prices should be fixed 100 per cent on merit so that vegetables could be provided to consumers on defined rates.