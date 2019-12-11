UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer Visits Fruit Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer visits Fruit Vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer on Wednesday directed authorities to make sure transparent process of auctions at Fruit and Vegetable Market and fixed vegetable prices on merit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer on Wednesday directed authorities to make sure transparent process of auctions at Fruit and Vegetable Market and fixed vegetable prices on merit.

He expressed these views visiting the market while DPO Capt (retd) Mustanser Firoze was also present.

He said vegetable prices should be fixed 100 per cent on merit so that vegetables could be provided to consumers on defined rates.

Related Topics

Nasir Market Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Governor for compulsion of uniform for universitie ..

45 seconds ago

TUI warns grounded Boeing 737 MAX to sap 2020 prof ..

47 seconds ago

Army deployed as contentious Indian citizenship bi ..

48 seconds ago

Meeting discussed amendments to KP Business Rules

50 seconds ago

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) register 189 cases on ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.