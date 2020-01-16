Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer directs town developers to start work with NOC

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:31 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Basheer on Thursday directed town developers to start development in housing societies with NOC.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with representatives of real state and town developers here at DC Office.
He said it was the responsibility of the district government to enforce the Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules.