Deputy commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem for ensuring sale of edibles on controlled rate

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has directed traders to ensure sale of daily use items during lockdown at the rate fixed by the government.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the representatives of district price control Committee ,Market committee, Marchant and Bureau of supply here on Wednesday at his office.

DC asked representatives of all committees to take all out efforts for selling commodities as per rates fixed by government.

He further said hoarding of commodities would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against traders. Representatives of relevant committees assured Deputy commissioner of their full cooperation.