Deputy Commissioner Duki celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki Qurban Ali Magsi on Wednesday said no country in world could defeat us if we follow the teachings of the Father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

He shared these views while addressing at a celebration ceremony of 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at DC Office.

Political parties leaders, tribal elders, administration officials and other large number of people attended the ceremony.

Qurban Ali Magsi said we were living in an independent country today due to marvelous efforts of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying he gave us bright Pakistan.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah says work and work" he said and added we should work for progress of the country by following the teachings of world great leader Qusid-i-Azam.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Duki Qurban Ali Magsi cut cake to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.