Deputy Commissioner Duki reviews matters of price control list for reducing inflation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki Qurbal Ali Magsi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review problems of price control of list goods and directed officials concerned to take measures in this regard for decreasing inflation, aiming to provide facilities to people in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Shah, SP Shair Ali, Veterinary Dr. Muhammad Tariq Istrana, Anjuman Tajiran's District president Malik Shah Muhammad Nasar, Flour dealers, members of Poultry Association, Hotel Association's personnel and butchers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner instructed butchers that they should slaughter animals at their shops and assigned the veterinary doctors to monitor slaughter houses and to impose on ban selling of sick and weak animals in the areas.

He said selling of plastic bags were banned but those shopkeepers would be charged over selling of plastic after one week in the area after finding them in this regard, saying price control committee to be organized in each week for ensuring price control list of goods in the area for interest of people.

DC also ordered Assistant Commissioner Duki to take stern action those dealers of flour stocks and selling of flours on underweight who would be sent to jail in the area, despite their flour should be taken into custody and could fine them as pattern of punishment.

He said measures were underway to organize Sasta Bazaar soon in the area, no one could be allowed to make violation of price list of goods while he urged public that they should inform about those profiteers who were taking double charging of things from them.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against those vendors who involved mixing powders in milk and fake doctors in the area in order to ensure quality of goods for betterment of public health.