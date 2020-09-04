UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Emphasizes Polio Teams To Cover All Refusal Cases

Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Friday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign planned to start from September 21 through out the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Friday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign planned to start from September 21 through out the district.

According to the schedule, during the anti-polio campaign around 290,771 children under five years of age would be immunized in district Hyderabad.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the officials of district administration and the health department to focus on those union councils where low performance had been witnessed in the previous campaign so that 100 percent target could be achieved.

The DC emphasized the need for effective anti-polio measures and also directed polio teams to cover all refusal cases in the district.

The district focal person, Dr. Shahbaz Junejo briefed the meeting that Health department fixed target to immunize as many as 290,771 children below five years of age for which 1088 mobile, 188 fixed and 23 transit teams will perform polio duties while 83 union council Medical Officers and 12 supervisors will monitor the campaign.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar, Dr. Bisma, Dr. Jamshed, Dr. Imam Bux Magsi and Assistant Commissioners of all four tehsils of the district were also present in the meeting.

