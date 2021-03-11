UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Ensures Cleanliness At Food-related Places

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Thursday directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Thursday directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places.

An official said that the Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar instructed for the maintenance of proper cleanliness at slaughter houses, vegetable and milk markets etc.

He said the commissioner took a serious view of the reports that appeared in a section of the press in that regard.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur asked the officers of the Agriculture and Municipal Administration to ensure that proper cleanliness arrangements at public places.

