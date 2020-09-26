(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that Prime Minister's Ten Billion Tree project would play an instrumental role for arresting environmental pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree project would play an instrumental role for arresting environmental pollution.

He expressed these views while planting a sapling at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital. MS Dr.

Mukhtar Randhawa, Industrialists Shahnawazul Hassan, Farrukh Zaman and others were also present.

The DC said that tree plantation was a national obligation and every citizen should fulfill his responsibility of planting saplings and caring them for their full growth.

He said that plants were a beautiful masterpiece of nature and fullparticipation of all sections including government in the "Plant for Pakistan"campaign was imperative.