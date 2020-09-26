UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Eulogizes PM's Billion Tree Project

Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner eulogizes PM's Billion Tree project

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that Prime Minister's Ten Billion Tree project would play an instrumental role for arresting environmental pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree project would play an instrumental role for arresting environmental pollution.

He expressed these views while planting a sapling at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital. MS Dr.

Mukhtar Randhawa, Industrialists Shahnawazul Hassan, Farrukh Zaman and others were also present.

The DC said that tree plantation was a national obligation and every citizen should fulfill his responsibility of planting saplings and caring them for their full growth.

He said that plants were a beautiful masterpiece of nature and fullparticipation of all sections including government in the "Plant for Pakistan"campaign was imperative.

