Deputy Commissioner expresses annoyance over poor performance of special price control magistrates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak expressed annoyance over poor performance of price control magistrates and directed them to improve performance and ensure sale of items of daily need on recommended prices only.

While chairing a meeting, attended by 47 price control magistrates, here on Saturday, the DC stated that there were complaints of profiteering in bazaars. He added, the price control magistrates were keep sitting in their offices instead of visiting bazaars. "If we cannot ensure provision of commodities on recommended prices to masses, then we have no right to enjoy posts", he maintained.

Those who will not perform, they will be transferred to other cities, warned DC Aamir Khattak adding that he was given only last chance to the special price control magistrates to perform.

Khattak remarked that he would hold meeting on weekly basis to check performance of the magistrates. On this occasion, additional district collectors Muhammad Tayyib, Qamar Zaman Qaisrani, and Hadayat Ullah Khan were also present.