UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Expresses Dismay Over Power Outage During Downpours

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner expresses dismay over power outage during downpours

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has expressed his dismay over several hours long power outage by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during recent heavy downpours, while the company has called it safety measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has expressed his dismay over several hours long power outage by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during recent heavy downpours, while the company has called it safety measures.

The process of dewatering rainwater was being affected badly due to hours long power outage and the departments concerned were unable to ensure early disposal of standing rainwater, he informed Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon during his visit to different parts of Hyderabad City on Thursday.

The Commissioner assured that he would discuss the issue with HESCO management so that early disposal of water could be ensured.

The deputy commissioner, who is also holding the additional charge of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority, told the commissioner that the storm water drains were already desilted before receiving the first spell of heavy showers of the monsoon and the officials of WASA and other line departments remained in the field to tackle the situation during the expected second spell of rain, he added.

The Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the district administration and other departments concerned, and hoped such efforts would remain continued during the second spell so that the citizens would not face any inconvenience due to stagnant water.

Related Topics

Storm Water Company Visit Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying final standings

Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying final standings

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to Imran Riaz Khan ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Imran Riaz Khan on plea against his discharge ..

2 minutes ago
 Cameron Young leads in British Open first round as ..

Cameron Young leads in British Open first round as McIlroy starts strongly

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary's Statements on Ukraine Megal ..

UK Foreign Secretary's Statements on Ukraine Megalomania of 2nd-Tier Politician ..

2 minutes ago
 8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 30 prisoners released from Central Jail

30 prisoners released from Central Jail

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.