Deputy Commissioner expresses dismay over power outage during downpours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has expressed his dismay over several hours long power outage by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during recent heavy downpours, while the company has called it safety measures.

The process of dewatering rainwater was being affected badly due to hours long power outage and the departments concerned were unable to ensure early disposal of standing rainwater, he informed Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon during his visit to different parts of Hyderabad City on Thursday.

The Commissioner assured that he would discuss the issue with HESCO management so that early disposal of water could be ensured.

The deputy commissioner, who is also holding the additional charge of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority, told the commissioner that the storm water drains were already desilted before receiving the first spell of heavy showers of the monsoon and the officials of WASA and other line departments remained in the field to tackle the situation during the expected second spell of rain, he added.

The Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the district administration and other departments concerned, and hoped such efforts would remain continued during the second spell so that the citizens would not face any inconvenience due to stagnant water.