Deputy Commissioner Extends Ban On Sale & Purchase Of Accommodation Land

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner extends ban on sale & purchase of accommodation land

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Captain Abdur Rehman has extended the earlier order of Section 144 issued on April 6, 2020 for further two months with immediate effect on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Captain Abdur Rehman has extended the earlier order of Section 144 issued on April 6, 2020 for further two months with immediate effect on Friday.

Under the directive sale and purchase and constructions would remain banned on all accommodation lands (Shamilat), index and schedule for which have not been established yet.

This ban would also be applied on accommodation lands in Toee and Algada areas. All the patwaris were directed to strictly implement the order in their respective areas.

Stern legal action would be taken against the violators.

