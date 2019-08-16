Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad assumes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar assumed the charge of his office on Friday after availing ex-Pakistan leave.

He held a meeting with the staff and advised them for delivering the optimum services to people.

He directed for providing all-out relief to the public, purely on merit and all official work should be transparent.

The DC later visited the ongoing development projects of Kashmir Bridge Underpass and Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.