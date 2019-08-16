Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Assumes Charge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:59 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar assumed the charge of his office on Friday after availing ex-Pakistan leave
He held a meeting with the staff and advised them for delivering the optimum services to people.
He directed for providing all-out relief to the public, purely on merit and all official work should be transparent.
The DC later visited the ongoing development projects of Kashmir Bridge Underpass and Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.