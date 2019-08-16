UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Assumes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad assumes charge

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar assumed the charge of his office on Friday after availing ex-Pakistan leave

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar assumed the charge of his office on Friday after availing ex-Pakistan leave.

He held a meeting with the staff and advised them for delivering the optimum services to people.

He directed for providing all-out relief to the public, purely on merit and all official work should be transparent.

The DC later visited the ongoing development projects of Kashmir Bridge Underpass and Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 provided services to meet 975 emergenc ..

58 seconds ago

Plant for Pakistan Day to be observed on Sunday

1 minute ago

Post Hajj Flight Operation of PIA commences on Sat ..

1 minute ago

Merkel to Travel to Hungary, Iceland Next Week for ..

1 minute ago

Noreen Shafi defends her M.Phil thesis

6 minutes ago

50 couples tie the knot at mass wedding ceremony a ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.