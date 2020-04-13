UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Checks Implementation Of Section-144

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad checks implementation of section-144

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied by SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza checked the implementation of section-144 CrPC in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied by SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza checked the implementation of section-144 CrPC in the district.

He reviewed the lockdown situation and asked the citizens to stay at home to save themselves from corona virus.

The DC said the district administration had made all precautionary measures to save people from coronavirus pandemic, adding that people should extend their cooperation with the government in this regard.

He said that anti-corona measures had been adopted at financial aid payment centers of Ehsaas programme.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi prosecutors sworn in remotely before Man ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai residential property demonstrates resilient ..

37 minutes ago

What needs to happen before countries lift lockdow ..

1 minute ago

Greek Prime Minister to Deliver Televised Monday E ..

1 minute ago

Tarbaila dam power generation reaches to 560 MW

2 minutes ago

Decoit held for looting bakery in Jhugi Syedan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.