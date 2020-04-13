Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad checks implementation of section-144

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied by SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza checked the implementation of section-144 CrPC in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied by SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza checked the implementation of section-144 CrPC in the district.

He reviewed the lockdown situation and asked the citizens to stay at home to save themselves from corona virus.

The DC said the district administration had made all precautionary measures to save people from coronavirus pandemic, adding that people should extend their cooperation with the government in this regard.

He said that anti-corona measures had been adopted at financial aid payment centers of Ehsaas programme.