Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, CPO check duty of ACs, town SPs

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry on Tuesday visited different areas and checked duties of assistant commissioners and town SPs regarding implementation on SOPs issued by the government for Taraweeh prayers in mosques

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry on Tuesday visited differfent areas and checked duties of assistant commissioners and town SPs regarding implementation on SOPs issued by the government for Taraweeh prayers in mosques.

The administrators of some mosques were informed about minor violations while in almost all other areas the mosque committees performed their duties responsibly for implementation on government instructions.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed precautionary measures taken during prayers and Taraweeh in mosques and asked assistant commissioners to work with the town SPs concerned to ensure implementation of SOPs.