UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, CPO Check Duty Of ACs, Town SPs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, CPO check duty of ACs, town SPs

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry on Tuesday visited different areas and checked duties of assistant commissioners and town SPs regarding implementation on SOPs issued by the government for Taraweeh prayers in mosques

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry on Tuesday visited differfent areas and checked duties of assistant commissioners and town SPs regarding implementation on SOPs issued by the government for Taraweeh prayers in mosques.

The administrators of some mosques were informed about minor violations while in almost all other areas the mosque committees performed their duties responsibly for implementation on government instructions.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed precautionary measures taken during prayers and Taraweeh in mosques and asked assistant commissioners to work with the town SPs concerned to ensure implementation of SOPs.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Mosque All Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 economic impact similar to BP Oil spill i ..

23 minutes ago

409 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Calls for End of Sanctions That Undermine ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown, social distancing aim to protect people ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan initiates Qarz e Hassna Programme for ..

6 minutes ago

500 tonnes of ghee, oil recovered from godown

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.