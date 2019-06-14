Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad directs for completion of uplift schemes by June 30

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar Friday directed the departments concerned for completion of all ongoing uplift schemes by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar Friday directed the departments concerned for completion of all ongoing uplift schemes by June 30.

While chairing a meeting of community development programme here, the DC said that community development programme was very important for provision of basic facilities to citizens so all ongoing schemes should be completed till end of current fiscal year.

The meeting was apprised that 72 percent construction work on 116 schemes was completed at a cost of Rs 1 billion under the community development programme of Punjab government.

The schemes included 94 schemes of local government, 9 of construction, repair and maintenance of roads, 3 schemes of WASA and 10 schemes of public health engineering.