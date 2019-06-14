UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Directs For Completion Of Uplift Schemes By June 30

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad directs for completion of uplift schemes by June 30

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar Friday directed the departments concerned for completion of all ongoing uplift schemes by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar Friday directed the departments concerned for completion of all ongoing uplift schemes by June 30.

While chairing a meeting of community development programme here, the DC said that community development programme was very important for provision of basic facilities to citizens so all ongoing schemes should be completed till end of current fiscal year.

The meeting was apprised that 72 percent construction work on 116 schemes was completed at a cost of Rs 1 billion under the community development programme of Punjab government.

The schemes included 94 schemes of local government, 9 of construction, repair and maintenance of roads, 3 schemes of WASA and 10 schemes of public health engineering.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab June All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

13 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

20 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

20 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

33 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.