Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad directs for monitoring of vegetable,fruit auction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali issued directions for tight monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the market so that maximum relief could be provided to the common man.

He was visiting the fruit and vegetables market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Extra Additional Director Agriculture (EADA) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers to supervise supply and auction of fruits and vegetables minutely so that balance could be maintained in supply and demand.

Meanwhile, DC Muhammad Ali also visited the utility store on Awami Colony Narwala Road and inspected availability and quality of various daily-use items.