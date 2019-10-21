Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad distributes environment-friendly bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday distributed environment-friendly shopping bags to citizens outside his office.

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that protection of environment was need of the hour to control different diseases.

He said that public awareness campaign had been launched to discourage the use of plastic shopping bags which were causing sewerage blockage, excessive waste generation and creating hindrance in cleanliness system.

He said that bringing out commodities in shopping bags should be avoided because it was injurious to human health according to the advance research.

The Deputy Commissioner said the trend of cloth made shopping bags should be promoted to get rid of plastic shopping bags.

He urged the citizens to demand environment-friendly shopping bags from shopkeepers in the market.

The DC said the district administration was taking various steps to control environment pollution and the cooperation of citizens was vital for environmental protection.

CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan said the purpose of distribution of cloth made shopping bags among citizens was to discourage the use of plastic shopping bags which was part of clean & green Punjab programme.

He said that waste generation could be controlled by promoting environment friendly shopping bags. He expressed his commitment to continue various campaigns about highlighting the injurious effects of plastic shopping bags.