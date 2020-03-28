Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the general public for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the general public for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that the country is passing through toughest situation.

However, the government is striving hard to overcome the corona pandemic. In this connection, the people should also cooperate with the government and adopt precautionary and preventive measures.

He said that the people should wash their hands repeatedly in a day besides acting upon the advisory of health experts and the government.