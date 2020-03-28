UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad For Adopting Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the general public for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has appealed to the general public for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that the country is passing through toughest situation.

However, the government is striving hard to overcome the corona pandemic. In this connection, the people should also cooperate with the government and adopt precautionary and preventive measures.

He said that the people should wash their hands repeatedly in a day besides acting upon the advisory of health experts and the government.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

How to Combat Coronavirus: A message from the CEO ..

8 minutes ago

DHO confirms 2nd coronavirus patient in Abbottabad ..

3 minutes ago

Pedro reveals angst of separation from children du ..

3 minutes ago

People taking active part in 'Rabita' to express c ..

3 minutes ago

Number of people affected by coronavirus in KP ris ..

3 minutes ago

Action directed against laboratories deceiving peo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.