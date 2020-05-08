Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad for strict monitoring of vegetable,fruit auction

UrduPoint.com
Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali issued directions for strict monitoring of auction of fruits and vegetables in market so that maximum relief could be provided to the common man

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali issued directions for strict monitoring of auction of fruits and vegetables in market so that maximum relief could be provided to the common man.

He was visiting fruits and vegetables market at Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Additional Director Agriculture (EADA) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers of the district administration to supervise supply and auction of fruits and vegetables minutely so that balance could be maintained in supply and demand.

