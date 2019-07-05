UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Holds Open Court

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza jointly held an open court at Circuit House here on Friday to listen to the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza jointly held an open court at Circuit House here on Friday to listen to the public complaints.

Officers of different departments at district levels were also present in the open court.

The DC directed the district officers to provide departmental relief to the applicants; otherwise, they would be held accountable.

He assured the applicants that their applications would be supervised in departmental process for providing them relief without any delay.

He said that the open court was being held on every Friday under the direction of the Punjab chief minister.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza also received applications from the public and promised to provide them justice.

