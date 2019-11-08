UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held an open court at Municipal Corporation Hall here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali held an open court at Municipal Corporation Hall here on Friday.

MPA Firdous Rai, ADCF Asima Ejaz Cheema and other officers were also present.

The deputy commissioner received applications from the public and issued orders to the officers concerned for redress of complaints of the applicants without delay.

He assured the applicants that proper monitoring would be carried out of departmental action for the redress of their problems.

