UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad holds open court

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Chaudhry on Thursday held an open-court at the Municipal Committee Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Chaudhry on Thursday held an open-court at the Municipal Committee Tandlianwala.

The officers listened to problems of people and issued orders.

Later, the officers planted a sapling at Municipal Committee under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tandlianwala Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

50 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

1 hour ago

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders removal of Sindh Building Con ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.