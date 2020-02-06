Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Chaudhry on Thursday held an open-court at the Municipal Committee Tandlianwala.

The officers listened to problems of people and issued orders.

Later, the officers planted a sapling at Municipal Committee under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.