Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Holds Open Court
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Chaudhry on Thursday held an open-court at the Municipal Committee Tandlianwala.
The officers listened to problems of people and issued orders.
Later, the officers planted a sapling at Municipal Committee under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.