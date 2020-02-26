Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Commissioner along with City Police Officer held open court at Narwala Bungalow here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Commissioner along with City Police Officer held open court at Narwala Bungalow here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool and officers of different departments were present in the open court.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali heard the public complaints and directed the concerned departments for early redressal of the public issues.

Talking with the applicants, Deputy Commissioner said that weekly open court was being held to listen to the people's complaints directly besides following the open door policy of the Punjab government.

He assured that the genuine complaints of people would not be left unattended.