Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad orders for action against sale of spurious drugs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad has directed the health department to evolve a comprehensive strategy for taking strict action against sale of spurious drugs in the district.

Chairing a meeting Wednesday, the DC directed the District Quality board to activate the drug inspectors so that the mal-trend of sale of spurious and counterfeit medicines could be discouraged.

He said that drug inspectors should regularly inspect the medical stores across the district and no one should be tolerated at all if found involved in dealing of fake medicines.

Meanwhile, the DC sent cases of 10 medical stores and quacks clinics to Drug Court and issued warning to owners of four medical stores.