UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Orders Mobilising Resources To Control Smog Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad orders mobilising resources to control smog situation

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed for mobilising coordinated efforts to control expected smog situation during the current season and sought performance reports from all concerned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed for mobilising coordinated efforts to control expected smog situation during the current season and sought performance reports from all concerned.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Anti-Smog Committee, which was held here on Friday to review the arrangements of different departments regarding control of smog and raising the awareness among the public to avoid its injurious affects.

He ordered for taking stern action against smoke-emitting factories and vehicles and said that a ban on burning of solid waste and stubble should be got implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that an awareness campaign should be launched to sensitise people against threats of smog. He directed ACs to follow coordinated strategy against smog and departments should be motivated for taking administrative and preventive measures to avoid smog.

During the meeting, Environment deputy director gave briefing about steps taken for controlling possible situation of smog.

Related Topics

Vehicles Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

19 booked for gambling over quail fighting in Koha ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia, Russia to Sign Agreement on $192Mln State ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Kurdish Militants Released 750 IS Ter ..

3 minutes ago

President Alvi to proceed Japan on 5-day official ..

3 minutes ago

Poland's New Lower Chamber to Have 1st Session on ..

13 minutes ago

President, Senate chairman wear black ribbons to e ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.