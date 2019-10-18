Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad orders mobilising resources to control smog situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed for mobilising coordinated efforts to control expected smog situation during the current season and sought performance reports from all concerned.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Anti-Smog Committee, which was held here on Friday to review the arrangements of different departments regarding control of smog and raising the awareness among the public to avoid its injurious affects.

He ordered for taking stern action against smoke-emitting factories and vehicles and said that a ban on burning of solid waste and stubble should be got implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that an awareness campaign should be launched to sensitise people against threats of smog. He directed ACs to follow coordinated strategy against smog and departments should be motivated for taking administrative and preventive measures to avoid smog.

During the meeting, Environment deputy director gave briefing about steps taken for controlling possible situation of smog.