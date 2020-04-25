Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad pays surprise visits, checks availability of daily use commodities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid surprise visit to the super markets in different areas to check the availability, quality and prices of daily use commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid surprise visit to the super markets in different areas to check the availability, quality and prices of daily use commodities.

Deputy Commissioner ordered legal action against the manager on overcharging of sugar at discount counter of Family Mart in Millat Town and also imposed fine on the mart. He directed to close some stalls of Imtiaz Mart on Sheikhupura road.He also enquired about the quality from the customers present at the DC counters.

He said stores administration to implement official fixed prices for items during Ramadan.

He direct the supermarket owners that only standard-items should be available at discount counters at all times and they would be behind bars for complaining of substandard items in this regard.

He said that price control magistrates should continue the process of price checking and no concession should be made to the gran vendors who rob the consumers. He said that the consumers should get relief from the actions of the price control magistrates.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and senior officers of Pakistan Army were also present on the occasion.