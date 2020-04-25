UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Pays Surprise Visits, Checks Availability Of Daily Use Commodities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad pays surprise visits, checks availability of daily use commodities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid surprise visit to the super markets in different areas to check the availability, quality and prices of daily use commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid surprise visit to the super markets in different areas to check the availability, quality and prices of daily use commodities.

Deputy Commissioner ordered legal action against the manager on overcharging of sugar at discount counter of Family Mart in Millat Town and also imposed fine on the mart. He directed to close some stalls of Imtiaz Mart on Sheikhupura road.He also enquired about the quality from the customers present at the DC counters.

He said stores administration to implement official fixed prices for items during Ramadan.

He direct the supermarket owners that only standard-items should be available at discount counters at all times and they would be behind bars for complaining of substandard items in this regard.

He said that price control magistrates should continue the process of price checking and no concession should be made to the gran vendors who rob the consumers. He said that the consumers should get relief from the actions of the price control magistrates.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and senior officers of Pakistan Army were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Fine Visit Road Price Sheikhupura Muhammad Ali Market Family All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

287 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed: Chief Mini ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Trump Adopt Joint Statement on 75th Anniver ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Governor's message on Foundation day of PTI

1 minute ago

Europe's 'Patrons' Oppose Russia's Help Amid Pande ..

2 minutes ago

Unity needed to fight coronavirus in country: Qama ..

7 minutes ago

UK's COVID-19 Deaths Top 20,000 as 813 Fatalities ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.