Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad plants sapling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali planted a sapling at Bachiana Bungalow under the Clean & Green Pakistan Programme on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen and others were also present.

The DC said that until now more than 550,000 saplings had been planted in various parts of the district.

The DC directed the AC Jaranwala to plant maximum saplings on available government lands.