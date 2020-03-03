UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Plants Sapling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad plants sapling

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali planted a sapling at Bachiana Bungalow under the Clean & Green Pakistan Programme on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali planted a sapling at Bachiana Bungalow under the Clean & Green Pakistan Programme on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen and others were also present.

The DC said that until now more than 550,000 saplings had been planted in various parts of the district.

The DC directed the AC Jaranwala to plant maximum saplings on available government lands.

