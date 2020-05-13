UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Urges Ulema Cooperation For Coronavirus Control In Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Deputy commissioner Faisalabad urges ulema cooperation for coronavirus control in Ramazan

The deputy commissioner (DC) has urged religious scholars and ulema to cooperate with the district administration to deal with coronavirus pandemic during holy month of Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The deputy commissioner (DC) has urged religious scholars and ulema to cooperate with the district administration to deal with coronavirus pandemic during holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) at DC Office here on Wednesday, he told the participants about overall situation of coronavirus in the district and said that the administration, along with police and officers of Pak Army, was fully and effectively implementing preventive and protective measures. However, religious scholars and ulema should play their role by persuading people clearly to stay at homes and save themselves from coronavirus.

He paid tribute to the efforts of religious scholars in establishing tolerance and harmony and appealed them once again to cooperate with local administration on the occasion of Aitekaf, Yaum-e-Ali, Lailat-ul-Qadr.

Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Aslam Bhali, M Tanveer Riaz and others participated in the meeting and appreciated the efforts of local administration to control spread of coronavirus.

They assured full cooperation during the holy month of Ramazan and stressed the need to formulate SOPs [standard operating procedures] in connection with martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Related Topics

Army Police Mufti From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus, wheat procurement, lo ..

3 minutes ago

Violation of SOPs to cause irreparable lose to li ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.