Deputy commissioner Faisalabad urges ulema cooperation for coronavirus control in Ramazan

The deputy commissioner (DC) has urged religious scholars and ulema to cooperate with the district administration to deal with coronavirus pandemic during holy month of Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The deputy commissioner (DC) has urged religious scholars and ulema to cooperate with the district administration to deal with coronavirus pandemic during holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) at DC Office here on Wednesday, he told the participants about overall situation of coronavirus in the district and said that the administration, along with police and officers of Pak Army, was fully and effectively implementing preventive and protective measures. However, religious scholars and ulema should play their role by persuading people clearly to stay at homes and save themselves from coronavirus.

He paid tribute to the efforts of religious scholars in establishing tolerance and harmony and appealed them once again to cooperate with local administration on the occasion of Aitekaf, Yaum-e-Ali, Lailat-ul-Qadr.

Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Aslam Bhali, M Tanveer Riaz and others participated in the meeting and appreciated the efforts of local administration to control spread of coronavirus.

They assured full cooperation during the holy month of Ramazan and stressed the need to formulate SOPs [standard operating procedures] in connection with martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).