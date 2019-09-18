UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Visits Areas To Check Performance Of Anti Dengue Teams

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi on Wednesday visited various areas in the city and checked performance of anti dengue teams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi on Wednesday visited various areas in the city and checked performance of anti dengue teams.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Dr Bilal Ahmad and officers of the health department were accompanied him.

The DC went to different streets of Al-Najaf Colony, Chandni Street and other localities, and inquired from residents about visit of anti dengue teams.

More Stories From Pakistan

